'We are confident in our preparation': GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki ahead of IPL 2023 final

Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki has declared that they are well prepared to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday. While the former England cricketer said the Titans respect the opposition, Solanki said they back their preparation to the hilt.

The Super Kings and Titans are more or less evenly matched ahead of the marquee clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni and co. should take confidence from their win in Qualifier 1 over the defending champions. However, the Titans left the Mumbai Indians dazed by plundering 233 in 20 overs in the same venue.

Solanki revealed that they have respected oppositions ahead of every game and acknowledges CSK's legacy in IPL history. Nevertheless, the 47-year-old has backed the Titans to come out on top on every occasion.

"We entirely appreciate and respect what CSK has done. They’ve been a fabulous team for a good number of years now and we respect that. We respect the playing group. As we have done throughout the year against all of the opposition, we’ve respected each and every opposition we’ve come up against. But we try and prepare ourselves to be competitive against anybody and we are confident in our preparation," Solanki said in a pre-match press conference.

Vikram Solanki outlines Shubman Gill's pre-match preparation:

Opening up on Shubman Gill's practice regime, Solanki believes the right-hander has set an example for the younger generation by putting relentless efforts to improve every day. He elaborated:

"When it comes to batting, Shubman Gill is a brilliant technician. For a young man, he has already displayed remarkable skill and finesse in his approach. If you’re looking to emulate someone in the game, he would certainly be one of the examples you’d want to follow. What sets Shubman apart is not just his natural talent, but also the tremendous effort he puts into his game. He meticulously prepares himself to overcome the challenges he might encounter in any given situation."

With 851 runs in 16 matches, Gill is the highest run-getter of IPL 2023 and will walk away with the Orange Cap.