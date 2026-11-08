WATCH: Young Pakistan Cricketers Break Into Insane Celebrations After Beating India In U19 Asia Cup | X

Young Pakistani cricketers broke into wild celebrations after pulling off a stunning victory against Indian in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday. The celebrations were absolutely insane as Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals by three wickets in a thrilling Group A clash at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The Indian defeat came on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

The match had everything. Early wickets, pressure, drama and a stunning century that turned the game completely around. Pakistan were struggling at 61/5 while chasing 209 run target set by India while batting first. However, Hamza Zahoor had other plans. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed an unbeaten 100 off 108 balls and took Pakistan across the finish line with 11 balls to spare.

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Wild Celebrations

And the celebrations? Pure madness! Hamza Zahoor was completely electrified after hitting the boundary to complete his century. The youngster celebrated wildly after reaching the landmark, knowing that he had just pulled off something special against India in a high-pressure clash.

His partner Niqab Shafiq couldn't contain his excitement either. He literally threw away his bat and rushed towards Hamza and hugged him tight as the centurion celebrated wildly. The two youngsters were absolutely pumped up after completing the incredible chase.

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Hamza Manifests Heroic Innings

But wait, there's more! Hamza Zahoor had predicted his own heroics before the match. After Pakistan's victory, the youngster proudly showed a handwritten note to the cameras. The message read, "Tomorrow match 50 Insha Allah Hamza Zahoor I am best." And guess what? He went on to smash an unbeaten century against India!

The entire Pakistan team and the crowd went crazy after the victory as it was one of the rare moments when Pakistan manage to get victory against India. The note written by Hamza quickly went viral on social media and the match hero is getting praise on social media.

Unforgettable Moment

From showing his prediction to celebrating wildly after hitting the winning runs, the youngster had a moment to remember. Absolute scenes!

Coming to the match, India were bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs despite Arjun Rajput's brilliant 107 off 85 balls. Pakistani bowlers made early inroads with Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq picking up three wickets each.

Fight Back

India fought back during the chase and had Pakistan struggling at 61/5. But Hamza Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar stitched together a crucial 107 run partnership for the sixth wicket. Dar scored 38 before departing, but Zahoor remained unbeaten and finished the job.

Pakistan reached 209/7 in 48.1 overs, winning the contest by three wickets. Hamza Zahoor's century turned out to be the difference between the two sides as Pakistan pulled off a stunning comeback.