No-Ball Drama! Yashbardhan Chauhan's Dismissal Stands After Controversial Third Umpire Call During IND Vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Clash

Yashbardhan Chauhan's Dismissal Stands After Controversial Third Umpire Call |

A no-ball controversy erupted after Yashbardhan Chauhan was dismissed by Rizwanullah during the match, with the third umpire's decision coming under scrutiny. The batter was bowled but the dismissal was referred upstairs to check whether the bowler had overstepped. After looking at several replays, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision, giving the benefit of the doubt to the bowler.

Third Umpire Struggles To Find Clear Evidence

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rizwanullah appeared to have bowled a legal delivery, but the replays raised questions about the position of his front foot. The third umpire checked multiple angles to determine whether the bowler's heel had landed beyond the popping crease. However, the available footage was blurry and failed to provide a clear answer.

The third umpire even asked for zoomed-in visuals to get a closer look at the bowler's foot. Despite the additional checks, it remained difficult to establish whether the heel was behind, on or beyond the line at the moment of landing. The footage appeared to show the foot crossing the line by the time the delivery was completed, but that was not enough to make a conclusive decision.

The key point in the review was the first contact of the bowler's heel with the ground. Under the no-ball rule, the decision depends on the position of the foot at that moment and not where it ends up after the delivery. Since the visuals did not clearly establish an infringement, the third umpire gave Rizwanullah the benefit of the doubt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India have been struggling after opting to bat first on Sunday. The India Colts have slipped to 46/4 with the Pakistan bowlers running riot.