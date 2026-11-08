IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan Strikes Early As Team India Skipper Lakshya Raichandani Departs For Duck

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Ali Raza strikes early, bowling India U19 captain Lakshya Raichandani for a two-ball duck. A poor leave from the batter allows the delivery to crash into the top of off stump. Pakistan draw first blood with a crucial wicket in the high-voltage clash.

Toss Update

India U19 won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals Pakistan U19 in their high-voltage Group A clash of the U19 Asia Cup 2026. Led by Lakshya Raichandani, India will look to build on their opening-match victory against Nepal, while Pakistan enter the contest after a convincing win over the UAE.

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Teams:

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah

India U19 (Playing XI): Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan