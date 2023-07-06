WATCH: Wahab Riaz Splashes Water On Bikers In Lahore, Says It Was 'Purely Unintentional'

Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz landed himself in trouble on Thursday after a video of him splashing rain water on bikers while driving through waterlogged streets in Lahore went viral on social media.

The fast bowler was seen driving his SUV on a waterlogged street at speed, while his vehicle splashed water on both sides on other motorists.

Riaz, who is the Sports Minister of Punjab in Pakistan, later issued an apology after facing backlash from netizens on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Multan Sultans Owner Alamgir Tareen Shoots Himself Dead In Lahore, Suicide Note Recovered

"There are always two sides of the coin, but unfortunately we always see the wrong one only.

"I’m sorry for what happened yesterday, it was purely unintentional and was misperceived in a very wrong way," Riaz tweeted.

"Let’s try to spread positivity always and not malign this beautiful country of ours with negative propagandas. Stay blessed," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

But even his apology found no takers as users on Twitter slammed the 38-year-old for his reckless behaviour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

11 killed as record-breaking rainfall lashes Pakistan's Punjab province

Heavy spells of torrential rain that broke a 30-year-old record here in the provincial capital of Pakistan's Punjab province have claimed at least 11 lives, according to local media reports.

Lahore received over 290 mm of rain on Wednesday within a span of 10 hours, Geo News reported.

The metropolis received 291mm of rain, during which more than a dozen areas recorded more than 200mm of rain, Commissioner Lahore Mohammad Ali Randhawa said.