 Watch: Virat Kohli's Close-Up Video Singing National Anthem Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI
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Watch: Virat Kohli's Close-Up Video Singing National Anthem Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI

A video of former India captain Virat Kohli singing the national anthem has gone viral on social media. Kohli was standing with his teammates ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st ODI when the broadcasters placed a small camera set up in front of him. It captured the 37-year-old signing the anthem with passion.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Watch: Virat Kohli's Close-Up Video Singing National Anthem Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI
Virat Kohli's Close-Up Video Singing National Anthem |

A close-up video of former India captain Virat Kohli singing the national anthem before the first ODI between India and New Zealand has caught the attention of cricket fans. Kohli was standing alongside his teammates during the pre-match ceremony when the broadcasters placed a small camera in front of him.

Viral video shows Virat Kohli singing national anthem

The video soon gained traction on social media, with fans sharing the clip and appreciating the former India captain. While Kohli regularly makes headlines for his performances with the bat, this time it was a special moment before the match that caught everyone's attention. It was a rare moment for fans to hear the former captain sing.

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Virat stars in run chase

Virat put on a show in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI in Auckland. The 37-year-old was a livewire in the field and took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith.

Later in the run chase, Kohli showed his class. The right-hander was top scorer as he smashed a fine 74 off just 51 balls. He also went past 13,000 runs at No.3, the first ever to do that.

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