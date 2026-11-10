WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted Having Candid Chat With Martin Guptill And Wife Laura McGoldrick; VIDEO Viral | Instagram

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted having a relaxed conversation with former New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill and his wife, television presenter Laura McGoldrick, in Hamilton. A video of the trio chatting outside the pavilion have surfaced on social media.

The moment reportedly took place after the third ODI between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled on Sunday.

Conversation About Kids And Life

The candid moment showed Kohli enjoying a friendly chat with the Kiwi couple, away from the usual matchday action. According to the viral social media post, the conversation revolved around kids and life. Fans loved seeing this lighter side of the Indian batter as he caught up with the former New Zealand opener.

Bond With NZ Cricketers

Kohli's friendly bond with New Zealand cricketers has often grabbed headlines. His mutual respect and friendship with Kane Williamson have also been widely discussed.

Williamson had earlier spoken about a heart-to-heart conversation with Kohli and how his advice about not playing for the gallery influenced his thinking about his international career.

Viral Moments From IND Vs NZ ODI Series

Earlier in the series, Kohli had also entertained the New Zealand crowd with his playful gestures and interactions with Glenn Phillips during the first ODI. His fun moments on and off the field continue to give fans plenty to love him more.