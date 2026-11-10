'Radhe Radhe!': Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture As He Waves At Fan On Way To Ground Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI | Video

Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture | cricsam02/X

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli once again won hearts with a heartwarming interaction with a fan ahead of the third ODI between India and New Zealand. The former India captain was spotted acknowledging a fan by waving his hand while travelling to the ground with the Indian team.

In a video circulating on social media, a fan can be heard greeting Kohli with "Radhe Radhe" as the cricketer made his way to the venue. Kohli responded with a friendly wave, acknowledging the greeting and leaving the fan delighted.

Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture

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The gesture quickly caught attention, with fans appreciating Kohli's willingness to acknowledge supporters despite being on his way to an important international fixture. The Indian batting star has often shared special moments with fans during the New Zealand tour, whether through playful gestures or brief interactions outside the team hotel.

Kohli's popularity was once again on display as India prepared for the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10. India entered the contest with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first two matches.

However, the third ODI was eventually abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled, allowing India to retain their 2-0 series lead. For Kohli, the brief exchange was another reminder of the special bond he shares with his supporters, with even a simple wave making a memorable moment for a fan.

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