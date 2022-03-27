Watch Video: West Indies players go wild in celebrations as they make semifinal cut at ICC Women's World Cup

India losing to South Africa by three wickets in a pulsating match of the ICC Women's World Cup meant that West Indies were through to the semifinal.

Hoping for India to lose, the West Indies players were gathered up in their hotel room/lobby together to watch the match, to know if they had to pack their bags or prepare for the semifinal against Australia.

As luck would have it or them, South Africa reached the 275-run target on the last ball after some drama in the 50th over, where a no-ball was bowled.

Watch the video of them celebrating here.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:31 PM IST