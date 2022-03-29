e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle hints at IPL return next year

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

Photo: IPL

West Indies star Chris Gayle has ruled the roost when it comes to the T20 format.

The Jamican batsman, 42, who skipped the IPL 2022, seems to be having a change of heart over missing the cash-rich league as his new video might suggest.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers and Pune Warriors batsman Instagrammed a video of him while doing an intense workout in a gym.

“Work just start!! Let’s go. In prep for IPL next year!” he captioned the post.

Gayle has played 142 IPL games scoring 4965 runs at a strike rate of 148.96. He has smashed six centuries and 31 fifties and also bagged 18 wickets.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:42 PM IST