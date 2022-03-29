Watch Video: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle hints at IPL return next year

West Indies star Chris Gayle has ruled the roost when it comes to the T20 format.

The Jamican batsman, 42, who skipped the IPL 2022, seems to be having a change of heart over missing the cash-rich league as his new video might suggest.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers and Pune Warriors batsman Instagrammed a video of him while doing an intense workout in a gym.

“Work just start!! Let’s go. In prep for IPL next year!” he captioned the post.

Gayle has played 142 IPL games scoring 4965 runs at a strike rate of 148.96. He has smashed six centuries and 31 fifties and also bagged 18 wickets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:42 PM IST