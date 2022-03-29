Watch Video: Meet Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s superfan

IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, over the years has garnered numerous fans, but this one is unique.

Dipak Ashok Patel from Nagpur, who started following MI and Rohit Sharma in 2017 after watching the Hitman play in the Orange City, paints his body for every match and considers the current Team India skipper as his inspiration.

In a video posted by MI’s official Twitter account, Patel says it was Rohit’s Nagpur connection that made him become a fan of the opening batsman.

Rohit was born in Bansod, Nagpur.

Patel works as team vendor and also doubles up as a delivery boy in order to raise money to watch MI matches.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:15 PM IST