Watch Video: Chennai Super Kings players enjoy unique team building exercise ahead of their IPL 2022 tie against Lucknow Super Giants

The IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have always been a personification of the term team-spirit since their inception in 2008, and it has earned them great rewards — four trophies in 14 years.

But the on-field camaraderie is the result of the off-field efforts put in by the team management.

In a video posted by CSK on their official Twitter account, the players were seen doing a team-building drill.

MS Dhoni & Co, instead of holding a bat and a ball, were involved in working with bricks and cement under the supervision of head coach Stephen Fleming and other coaches.

“In coaching, team building is very important, so we are doing team building,” head coach Stephen Fleming said.

A lot of CSK players like Dhoni, new captain Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo were seen applying cement on bricks during a team building exercise.

Such team-building exercises will hold CSK in a good stead in the upcoming matches of IPL 2022, after kicking off the season with a six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

They next face KL-Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants a the Brabourne Stadium on March 31.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:26 PM IST