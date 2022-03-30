Watch Video: Shane Warne Stand unveiled at Melbourne Cricket Ground

In an emotional tribute to Shane Warne, Cricket Australia named a stand in memory of the great Aussie spinner at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

On a poignant night, Sir Elton John performed a heartwarming tribute to Warne during his public memorial service.

The singer performed one of his favourites 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', at the memorial.

Earlier, crowd gathered at the MCG as Australians said their final goodbyes to Warne.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all times, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

A state memorial service was held on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:44 PM IST