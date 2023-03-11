Watch Video: Shakib Al Hassan loses cool, uses fists to beat fan

Shakib Al Hasan, unquestionably one of Bangladesh's finest cricketers, is a man of unrivalled cricketing excellence. However, it is his attitude that has frequently landed him in hot water. Shakib is known to lose his cool on the field over cricketing events, as well as in his personal life. In a video that went viral on social media, Shakib was seen beating a fan while surrounded by hundreds of people. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Shakib is a favourite of controversies, particularly in Bangladesh cricket. His on-field antics have caused him to make headlines for all the wrong reasons on numerous occasions. The most recent incident is no exception.

Shakib is currently captaining Bangladesh in a bilateral series against England. Bangladesh defeated England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, led by Shakib.

"The way we approached the game was fantastic, can't ask more from our team," Shakib said of his team's victory. We were under the pump while bowling, but no one panicked. Everyone was aware of what needed to be done. The bowlers all stuck to their plans. Except for my dropped catch, everyone played excellent defense. That is exactly what we intend to do.

“In T20s, when you don't think too much, you perform well. That's the environment we are trying to create in the dressing room. Hopefully, we can continue this. This is a very good start. If you think about 2024, we'll be playing the World Cup in West Indies. We can build on from here. We can only get better so that we can put a very good team when the World Cup comes.”