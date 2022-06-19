e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to his late dad on Father's Day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar | File photo

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday, June 19, celebrated Father’s Day by sharing valuable advice his dad, Ramesh gave him.

The Master Blaster Instagrammed a video where he is seen standing with a bat, and talking about his father. The video also included a message from his mother, Rajni and brother, Ajit.

He captioned it: “Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone.”

The video starts with Tendulkar sharing a message with his fans. “My father told me never to take shortcuts. Always be prepared,” he shared the message from his dad with 34.8m followers.

article-image

