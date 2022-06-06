e-Paper Get App

‘Wanted to injure Sachin Tendulkar': Shoaib Akhtar on his intentions during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2006

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar with Shoaib Akhtar |

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he deliberately wanted to wound Sachin Tendulkar during a Test match at Karachi in 2006.

"I'm revealing this for the first time. I intentionally wanted to hit Sachin in that Test match. I was determined that I had to wound Sachin in that Test at any cost. Inzamam kept saying that bowl in front of the wickets, but I wanted to hit Sachin. So, I hit him on his helmet, and I felt he was done. But when I watched the video, I saw Sachin had managed to save his head," Akhtar told Sportskeeda, while referring to the third Test between India and Pakistan at Karachi in 2006.

Target Tendulkar

The pacer further revealed that he continued to target Tendulkar, while pacer Mohammad Asif troubled the Indian batsman with his clinical bowling.

"I tried to injure him again. On the otherside, Indian batting was facing the music in the shape of Asif. I had rarely seen anyone bowl as well as Asif had bowled on that particular day," he added.

