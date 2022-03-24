Watch video: Ravindra Jadeja speaks for the first time after being appointed CSK captain

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja spoke for the first time after being appointed captain of the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday and will replace long-time skipper MS Dhoni for the upcoming IPL-15

R Jadeja expressed excitement about taking over the role as captain and said former skipper MS Dhoni will be his go-to man if he has any queries.

Earlier, the IPL franchise confirmed the development in a media statement.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," read a statement from CSK.

Here’s what Ravindra Jadeja has to say

