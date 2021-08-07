Watch video: Neighbors, family, friends celebrate at Neeraj Chopra's residence after he wins India's first-ever athletics gold in Tokyo Olympics

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. No wonder the javelin thrower has been getting praises from across the country but there's shower of praises and power on another level at his residence in Panipat district in Haryana.

His friends, neighbours, relatives which included kids to oldies had rushed at his residence and were keenly watching Neeraj's nail biting match at Olympics.