Watch Video: Manchester City players, boss Pep Guardiola pranked ahead of pre-season tour

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola |

Manchester City players received an unusual welcome as they arrived at the airport ahead of their departure for the pre-season tour.

In a video posted on the English champions’ YouTube channel, the players can be seen greeted by Troy Hawke—a character belonging to the Greeter's Guild created by comedian Milo McCabe—as a doorman at the private jet terminal. He offered words of encouragement before the squad jetted off to the United States.

Hawke's funny one-liners left players bewildered. Even boss Pep Guardiola fell for the prank.

"You have a fabulously symmetrical face!" Hawke told start midfielder Jack Grealish, prompting the £100m star to reply "I have what?" Hawke repeated the compliment, but Grealish was clearly confused. After a few seconds of silence, he turned to walk away and said "cheers!"

Kalvin Phillips and Nathan Ake both took Hawke more seriously. "You have the poise of an apex predator but the eyes of a kindly woodland creature—it's a devastating combination," Hawke told Phillips, before adding: "Get in there and smash it all up."

A confused Ruben Dias looked at the camera and asked "Who is this guy?", while City's new striker Erling Haaland lived up to his reserved reputation when it comes to media duties, as he looked unimpressed when Hawke said: "Welcome to training camp, you're a tremendous Nordic meat shield."

Guardiola too could not ignore Hawke. As the Spaniard approached the doors, Hawke stopped him and asked: "Who's more the pep-talker: the pep-talker or the pep-talker who gives Pep a pep-talk?" The manager replied, "Pep pep-talker."

City will face Club America in a friendly in Houston on Thursday.