Watch video: KKR batsman Sam Billings speaks Hindi ahead of IPL 2022

IPL team KKR's wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings is known for his exploits with the bat, but recently the English cricketer showed his command over Hindi language.
Billings, who is serving quarantine in Mumbai, fulfilled a fan's wish and spoke in Hindi during a Q&A session on social media.
KKR bought Billings for a base price of Rs 2 crore during the IPL mega auction last month.
The Kolkata-based team will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL in Mumbai.
Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
