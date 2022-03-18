Watch video: KKR batsman Sam Billings speaks Hindi ahead of IPL 2022

IPL team KKR's wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings is known for his exploits with the bat, but recently the English cricketer showed his command over Hindi language.

Billings, who is serving quarantine in Mumbai, fulfilled a fan's wish and spoke in Hindi during a Q&A session on social media.

KKR bought Billings for a base price of Rs 2 crore during the IPL mega auction last month.

The Kolkata-based team will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 07:57 PM IST