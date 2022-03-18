UEFA Champions League draw: Chelsea face Real Madrid, Manchester City take on Atletico Madrid in quarter-finals

Defending champions Chelsea will face Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie after the draws were announced on Friday.

The other two English giants Liverpool and Manchester City will face Benfica and Atletico Madrid respectively. Meanwhile, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were drawn against Villarreal.

Quarter-finals draw

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Semi-finals draw

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid v Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool v Villarreal or Bayern Munich

Quarter-final first legs to be played April 5 and 6, second legs on April 12 and 13.

Semi-final first legs to be played April 26 and 27, second legs on May 3 and 4.



Final to be played at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 05:40 PM IST