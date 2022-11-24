WATCH VIDEO: Japan fans clean stadium after famous win over Germany in FIFA World Cup

WATCH VIDEO: Japan fans clean stadium after famous win over Germany in FIFA World |

On Wednesday, during their Group E encounter against Germany, the Japanese football team won the hearts of millions with their outstanding performance on the field. In support of their team, their fans even did something extraordinary that is winning the hearts of many all over the world.

Japan came from behind to defeat four-time World Cup winners Germany 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group E match on Wednesday at Khalifa International Stadium. Japanese fans were spotted cleaning up the mess they had made before leaving the stadium after the game.

Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins 👏



Huge respect to these Japanese fans 🙌 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

Following their historical win over Germany, Japan fans stayed to clean up the stadium ❤️👏 #SamuraiBlue pic.twitter.com/ABogrUVDjg — FCB One Touch (@FCB_OneTouch) November 23, 2022

Japanese fans at the opening World Cup match cleaned up the stands after Qatar-Ecuador. 🇯🇵



Most respectful fans in the world. 👏



🎥 IG/qatarlivingpic.twitter.com/yZHhe0sQNw — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 21, 2022

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Japanese fans are involved in something like this, in the previous edition as well, they were widely appreciated for their act.

In the match Japan defeat the 4 time champions Germany

Former winners Germany were handed a shock 2-1 defeat by Asian powerhouse Japan in their FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Wednesday.

I Gundogan gave Germany the lead in the from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

But Japanese rallied back to score from R Doan and T Asano in the 75th and 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, the match started on a controversial note after the Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo.

The team lined up in the traditional formation before Wednesday's game against Japan and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand.

It seemed to be a response to FIFA's warning to the seven European federations, including Germany's, that players would be penalized if they wore colorful "One Love" armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. The seven team captains had planned to wear the armbands.