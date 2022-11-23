FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan register massive upset, stun four-time champs Germany 2-1, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022
The match started on a controversial note after Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo before the game
German skipper Manuel Neuer armband is checked by the referee before the match
The four-time FIFA champions wasted no time and came out all guns blazing as they went deep inside the Japanese box
AFP
Ilkay Gündogan gave four-time champions Germany the lead with a first-half penalty
AFP
There was a constant struggle between the sides for possession. Japan also had advantage for some time
Germany almost took a 2-0 lead in the closing minutes of the game after Kai Havertz found the back of the net but was called off-side
AFP
Ritsu Doan, who plays for German team Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino
AFP
Takuma Asano, who plays for German team Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute
AFP
It was the first competitive meeting between the two nations
AFP
