FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany players covered their mouths before Japan match, here's why

The Germany football team ruffled more feathers ahead of their match against Japan in the already controversial FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

The team lined up in the traditional formation before and each of the 11 players covered their mouth with their right hand.

It seemed to be a response to FIFA's warning to the seven European federations, including Germany's, that players would be penalised if they wore colourful One Love armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. The seven team captains had planned to wear the armbands.

Germany released a statement on Twitter explaining the gesture.

"It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable," they said regarding the armband. "That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.

The One Love armband is a part of a campaign to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind. It was first launched by The Netherlands, and supported by England, France, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland and Wales.

It’s not directly associated to anti-LGBTW laws, but to promote inclusivity in Qatar, a country that has laws against same-sex relationships.

One of the assistant referees checks Manuel Neuer's kit, confirming he is wearing the FIFA-approved armband under his shirt. pic.twitter.com/VV8vsibt2D — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 23, 2022

Qatar has been under scrutiny for its human rights record and laws criminalising homesexuality.

Football's governing body issued the warning Monday just hours before the first teams were set to play with their captain wearing the armband. FIFA said the players would immediately be shown a yellow card.

Germany coach Hansi Flick and football federation president Bernd Neuendorf were among those to criticise FIFA's decision.

Neuendorf said Tuesday it was "another low blow" from FIFA.