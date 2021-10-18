Watch Video: 'It's very funny', says Virat Kohli as he imitates Shikhar Dhawan's batting stance

As team India gears up for their World Cup campaign starting with a high-octane clash against arch rivals-Pakistan on Sunday, skipper Virat Kohli took some time out of his action packed schedule in UAE to share a hilarious video of him imitating the batting stance of opener Shikhar Dhawan's on on Monday.

The Indian captain took to social media to share the video which is being very well received by the fans.

Kohli also tagged Dhawan on his posts to get his reaction on the video.

"Shikhi, how's this one?," Kohli wrote as caption. "I feel he is lost in his space so much. It's very funny. I have seen him so many times from the other end," Kohli said in the video.

Virat Kohli will spearhead India's campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup, which commenced with the Round 1 games on Sunday.

Before their much awaited tournament opener clash against Pakistan on 24th, India will play two warm-up games. The men in blue will square off against England on October 18 and Australia on October 20 as they will look to get into the groove and team combinations right, heading towards the group stage matches.

Kohli will quit as India's T20I captain after the mega event and the team will eye to end his tenure with a perfect gift of a T20 World Cup trophy which would also be his first ICC trophy as skipper.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:26 PM IST