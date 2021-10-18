ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan World Cup head-to-head statistics and history

As soon as the schduele for World Cup comes in, the first thing cricket fans search for is the day when India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, India will take on Pakistan on October 24th.

Needless to say, cricket fans in the two countries will be glued to their TV sets on the day these two teams will lock horns. While Pakistan cricket is going through a tough time, they will looking to change their fortunes by defeating India.

On the other hand, the men in blue will walk into the encounter as firm favorites. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian team has got several players who can really hurt Pakistan.

With the 2021 edition of the IPL concluded not long ago, and the fact that it was played on the same venues where the World Cup games will be played, the Indian players will back themselves to deliver at the biggest stage.

All points considered, it would be fair to say that Pakistan's performance against India in World Cups hasn't been the best. The men in green have not won a single World Cup game against India.

Here's how the head-to-head statistics between India and Pakistan in World Cups look like-

Former Paksitan skipper Javed Miandad jumps before the then Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More during India vs Pakistan match in 1992 World Cup at SCG. | File

50 over World Cup:

Played- 7; India won 7, Pakistan 0

T20 World Cup:

Played- 5, India won 5, India 0

Here's how the India vs Pakistan matches turned out in T20 World Cups:

1. Group Match, 2007 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan via bowl-out

2. Final, 2007 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 5 runs

3. Super 8s, 2012 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

4. Super 10s, 2014 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

5. Super 10s, 2016 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:18 PM IST