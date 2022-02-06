Watch Video: India's Kaushal Tambe nearly drops catch, then clinches a one-handed ripper in U19 WC Final

India's Kaushal Tambe turned juggler during the ICC Under 19 World Cup final against England on Saturday when he nearly dropped a simple catch before recovering to claim a one-handed ripper. Tambe was fielding in deep square leg when England's James Rew, batting on 95, pulled a delivery off Ravi Kumar towards him. Tambe almost dropped the ball while trying to take the catch but recovered within moments to jump forward and take a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Rew.

The catch was crucial as it broke 93-run wicket for Three Lion's fourth wicket and the Boys in Blue went on to take the remaining two wickets for just five more runs.

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Antigua on Saturday.

Skipper Yash Dhull next joined Rasheed in the middle and both batters stitched together a partnership of 46 runs which saw Rasheed (50) going past his 50-run mark. However, as soon as he reached the milestone, he ended up giving his wicket away to James Sales. In his next over, Sales picked up the scalp of Dhull (17), and India was reduced to 97/4, still needing 93 runs for the win.

Raj Bawa (35) and Nishant Sindhu (50*) then ensured that India does not lose wickets in a cluster. In the end, India registered a four-wicket win to lift the U19 World Cup for the fifth time.

