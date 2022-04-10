Watch Video - 'I'm in the gravel. I can't move, tell them to push me': Carlos Sainz crashes out at Australian GP

The weekend only got worse for Carlos Sainz.

He was left angry by his Australian Grand Prix qualifying, after red flags and an issue with starting his car left him P9 on the grid.

It got worse on Sunday as he spun his Ferrari into the gravel with just one lap of the Grand Prix complete.

Sainz had opted to start on the hard tyres at Albert Park, but that decision looked to have hurt him on Lap 1, as he was demoted to 14th place. But then, midway around Lap 2, Sainz appeared to go in too hot to the Turn 9 chicane, running across the grass before spinning into the gravel at the exit of Turn 10.

