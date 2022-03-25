Watch video: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem ahead of IPL 2022

IPL team Gujarat Titans have launched their anthem Aava De ahead of their debut season of the cash-rich league.

The anthem was composed by Dub Sharma and sung by Gujarati folk artist Aditya Gadhvi.

The anthem starts with the famous lines by the late Shri Kavi Narmad, Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat. The words 'Aava De' denote an invitation to ‘Bring it on’.

The song includes shades of Gujarati culture and the team's ambition to make an impact in the cash-rich league.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:02 PM IST