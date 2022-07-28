Watch Video: England Lionesses’ Alessia Russo scores stunning backheel goal against Sweden in Euro 2022

England’s Alessia Russo celebrates her goal against Sweden | Pic: Twitter

England Lionesses’ Alessia Russo scored an outrageous goal in the ongoing Euro 2022 to send social media into meltdown.

England were already leading Sweden 2-0, Russo with her back to goal, produced an audacious backheel shot through the legs of keeper Hedvig Lindahl to send fans into dreamland.

Absolutely outrageous

"Absolutely outrageous. It's one of the best goals you will ever see," former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, who was at the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby also scored as the Lionesses reached a first major final since 2009, but it was Russo's finish that everyone was talking about afterwards.

The hosts sealed their spot in the tournament decider in front of a record-breaking audience at Bramall Lane.

They will meet either Germany or France in the final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

"I dreamt of scoring a goal like that my whole life. Never happened. Alessia Russo take a bow. Go on England," United States World Cup winner Abby Wambach tweeted.

"The cheek! If that had happened to me in training I would have been having a go," said former England keeper Rachel Brown-Finnis. "There have been jaw-dropping moments in this tournament and that was another one."

Great goal

Asked about her incredible finish, Russo said she could not remember the build-up very well. "To be honest I haven't seen it back yet," she told BBC Radio 5 Live. "All I can remember is that I missed a sitter at first and I thought 'I've got to do something about this'. I just got it in the net as quickly as I could. It was great. I can't really remember what happened or what really came over me to even try and do that. I was just grateful it hit the back of the net or else I would have been a bit embarrassed."