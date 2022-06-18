Watch Video: All sixes from England's massive win over the Netherlands in 1st ODI

England's Jos Buttler | Pic: England Cricket

Riding on a 70-ball unbeaten 162 by Jos Buttler and sensational 22-ball 66 not out by Liam Livingstone, England on Friday registered the highest-ever score in the history of ODI cricket on their way to a massive 232-run victory against the Netherlands on Friday.

Besides Buttler, Phil Salt (122) and Dawid Malan (125) also scored centuries as England posted a mammoth 498/4 in 50 overs against the Netherlands in the first game of the three-match series at the VRA Stadium on Friday.

The Eoin Morgan-led England team broke their own record in men's cricket that they previously created when they scored 481 against Australia in June 2018 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Three Lions also made the highest ODI score, combining men's and women's cricket. Back in 2018, New Zealand Women scored 491 against Ireland Women. England also broke the record for the highest-ever List A score. Back in April 2007, Surrey made 496/4 against Gloucestershire at the Kennington Oval in London.

In reply, the Netherlands were all out for 266 in 49.4 overs as they slumped to a big defeat.

After opener Vikramjit Singh was cleaned up by David Willey for 13, fellow opener Max O'Dowd scored a 55 while Scott Edwards top-scored with an unbeaten 72 for the hosts. Musa Ahmed (21), Tom Cooper (23), Bas de Leede (28) and skipper Pieter Seelaar (25) got starts but could not stitch together a big score as the Netherlands kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they succumbed to the pressure of chasing the mammoth total.