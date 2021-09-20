Watch video: After Kohli's announcement, RCB to donate towards COVID-19 efforts for every boundary or wicket against KKR

Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of Royal Challenger's Bangalore after IPL 2021. Earlier this week, Kohli had announced that he will relinquish his India T20 captaincy after the upcoming T20 WC in the UAE and Oman.



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore has announced that for every boundary that the players hit and for every wicket they take against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL encounter on Monday, their title sponsors will be donating to help frontline warriors.

Kohli was inducted in the RCB squad in 2008, when the league came into existence, and started leading the side in 2013. He has not managed to win the IPL title even once but was never removed from captaincy due to his immense brand value.

One of the most decorated players of the franchise, the star batsman will continue to be a part of the RCB squad.

