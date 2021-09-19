'My last IPL as RCB captain': Virat Kohli announces to step down after IPL 2021

Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after IPL 2021. Earlier this week, Kohli had announced that he will relinquish his India T20 captaincy after the upcoming T20 WC in the UAE and Oman.



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB twitter handle.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise. The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket", he added in the video.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:51 PM IST