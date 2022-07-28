Watch Video: 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony kicks off in style

The 44th Chess Olympiad kicked off in Chennai with a glitzy open ceremony at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin along with actor Rajnikanth graced the occasion.
The actor arrived with his actress daughter Aishwarya.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stated to declare the 44th Chess Olympiad open at grand inauguration programme.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will also grace the event.
