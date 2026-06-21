Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts with Heart-Warming Gesture, Greets Sri Lanka A Players After Final | X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to impress cricket fans both on and off the field after India A's victory over Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation Series final on Sunday. Moments after helping India A lift the title with a stunning 29-ball 94, the 15-year-old displayed remarkable sportsmanship by personally greeting the Sri Lankan players.

A video from the post-match celebrations has gone viral on social media, showing Suryavanshi walking towards the Sri Lanka A players and shaking hands with them one by one after the final. His gesture has been widely praised by fans who admired the youngster's humility despite producing one of the greatest innings of his career.

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The Viral Fight

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's warm interaction with the Sri Lanka A players in the final was a complete contrast to what happened earlier in the tournament. During India's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A, the 15-year-old was involved in an on-field altercation after the match and had to be restrained by teammates as tempers flared.

However, after leading India A to the Tri-Series title, Sooryavanshi put the incident behind him by personally shaking hands with the Sri Lankan players, earning praise from fans for his sportsmanship and maturity.

Vaibhav's Sportsmanship Earns Praise

Instead of joining the celebrations immediately after India A's triumph, Sooryavanshi first acknowledged the opposition. The left-handed batter was seen stopping near the Sri Lankan players, exchanging handshakes and congratulating them before celebrating with his teammates.

Fans on social media described the gesture as a sign of maturity and respect, saying the teenager showed the true spirit of the game after a memorable final.

Umpire Stops Youngster From Taking Stump

As the Indian players celebrated the title win, Sooryavanshi walked towards the pitch and appeared ready to take one of the stumps as a souvenir. However, an umpire quickly stopped him and reminded the youngster that he could not remove it at that moment.

Record-breaking Knock

Sooryavanshi produced a sensational innings by smashing 94 runs off just 29 balls in the final against Sri Lanka A.

The teenage opener reached his half-century in only 11 deliveries, setting the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in competitive cricket. His explosive innings, which included 10 fours and eight sixes, laid the foundation for India A's title-winning performance.