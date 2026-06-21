Father's Day 2026: 'Pakistan Ke Chhote Papa' Trends As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 29-Ball 94 Against Sri Lanka A

'Pakistan Ke Chhote Papa' Trends As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 29-Ball 94 Against Sri Lanka A | X

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took social media by storm after his explosive 29-ball 94 in the India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series final on Sunday. While his breath-taking innings broke records on the field, it also inspired thousands of reactions online with fans celebrating the 15-year-old's fearless batting and taking dig at Pakistan cricket team in a humorous way.

One phrase that quickly began trending was "Pakistan Ke Chhote Papa," with several users sharing memes on Father's Day 2026 to praise Sooryavanshi's explosive innings in a big final. They called his innings one of the most destructive knocks by an Indian youngster in recent years.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scripts History

Opening the innings for India A, Sooryavanshi attacked the Sri Lanka A bowling from the very first over. He raced to a half-century in just 11 balls, setting the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in competitive cricket.

The left-hander scored 94 off just 29 deliveries with 10 fours and eight sixes before being dismissed by Sahan Arachchige.

His innings put India A firmly in control of the final and left cricket fans amazed by his clean hitting.

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Fans Call Him India's Next Superstar

As videos of his boundaries spread across social media, fans praised Sooryavanshi's fearless approach and maturity despite being only 15 years old.

Many users pointed out that he has continued the rich form he displayed earlier this year, saying he seems to enjoy performing in high-pressure matches. Several fans also predicted that an India senior team call-up may not be far away if he continues his remarkable run.

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Former players and cricket experts also hailed the youngster's confidence with many describing him as one of the brightest batting talents in Indian cricket.

A Dream Year

Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a memorable 2026 season. After making headlines with his performances in IPL 2026, he has carried the same aggressive style into the India A setup.

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Although he had a few quiet innings earlier in the Tri-Nation Series, he saved his best for the final, producing one of the fastest and most entertaining knocks of the tournament.

At just 15 years of age, the youngster continues to strengthen his reputation as one of India's most exciting prospects for the future.