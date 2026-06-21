India A's Projected Score Hits 950 As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolishes Sri Lanka A In Tri-Nation Series Final

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India A batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again set social media ablaze with a breathtaking display of power-hitting in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The 15-year-old's astonishing assault was so destructive that India's projected score briefly touched an unbelievable 950 during the early stages of the innings.

Opening the batting, Sooryavanshi tore into the Sri Lankan bowlers from the outset, racing to the fastest-ever fifty in List A cricket in just 11 deliveries. After four overs, India A had stormed to 76 without loss, with the teenage prodigy already having smashed 54 runs off only 12 balls. The projected score graphic on the broadcast subsequently flashed an eye-popping 950, highlighting the sheer carnage unleashed by the youngster.

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The blistering knock also carried an element of redemption. Earlier in the tri-series, Sooryavanshi had been involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A players, and many fans viewed his explosive innings as the perfect response. The left-handed batter eventually fell agonisingly short of a century, dismissed for a sensational 94 off just 29 deliveries by Sri Lankan skipper Sahan Arachchige. His innings featured 10 fours and eight sixes, with 88 of his 94 runs coming solely through boundaries.

Sooryavanshi's strike rate of 324.14 further underlined the extraordinary nature of his innings, cementing his status as one of India's brightest young batting talents. Although he missed out on a hundred, his record-breaking blitz ensured he remained the undisputed talking point of the Tri-Series final.