WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns All-Rounder, Makes Up For Batting Failure With Two Wickets In Duleep Trophy

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might not have made headlines with bat in hand but the 15-year-old never too far away from making an impact. The Rajasthan Royals star put on a bowling show in the Duleep Trophy match between East Zone and North East Zone.

Sooryavanshi returned figures of 2/11 from his three overs, showcasing his ability to contribute in more than one department. His wickets came in a sensational four-ball passage that quickly turned attention back towards him.

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Bowling the 28th over of the innings, Sooryavanshi foxed North East's top-scorer Kishan Lyngdoh (25) and Imliwati Lemtur (4) in the space of 4 deliveries. Lyngdoh was set up beautifully and he tried to go for the big shot only to get caught at cover. He then trapped Lemtur with a fine googly, as he could only edge it to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.

If anything, it is the hallmark of budding potential and temperament. The 15-year-old did not the let the failure of his batting bog him, but instead compounded North East Zone's misery with a fine bowling spell. The spell highlighted Sooryavanshi's all-round potential in the domestic competition.

The Duleep Trophy provides Sooryavanshi with an important opportunity to gain experience against established domestic players and improve his record in the longer format. His appointment as vice-captain has also placed additional attention on the teenager, who continues to be regarded as one of India's most exciting young batting prospects.