Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Pain After Horrifying Collision With Vipraj Nigam |

A scary moment unfolded on the field during the India vs Pakistan U19 match when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Vipraj Nigam collided while chasing a ball near the boundary. The two Indian fielders were trying to prevent a boundary when they came together, leaving Sooryavanshi holding his shoulder in pain.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam Involved In Scary Collision

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The incident took place during Harshit Rana's over when Pakistan batter Maaz Sadaqat got an inside half of the bat on the ball, sending it towards the square-leg region. Both Vipraj and Sooryavanshi immediately gave chase in an attempt to save the boundary.

However, the two fielders failed to avoid each other and collided while running towards the ball. The collision happened close to the boundary, with neither player managing to stop the ball from reaching the ropes. Pakistan were awarded four runs as the ball crossed the boundary despite the efforts of the Indian fielders.

The collision looked particularly concerning as Sooryavanshi was seen holding his shoulder immediately afterwards. The 15-year-old appeared to be in pain for a brief moment, raising concerns about a possible injury. However, he seemed fine after a few seconds, providing some relief following the on-field scare.