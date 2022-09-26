Watch: Umpire Bruce Oxenford hit by ball during Australian domestic match

e-Paper Get App
Monday, September 26, 2022
Umpire Bruce Oxenford suffered a nasty blow to his legs during an Australian domestic match on Monday.

The incident occurred during the Queensland vs South Australia March Cup tie.

The Australian, who retired from international cricket last year, was a member of the ICC Elite Panel.

Oxenford began his umpiring career that began in January, 2006.

Oxenford’s last international assignment was the fourth Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.

Since retirement, he is overseeing domestic fixtures in Australia.

Oxenford was known for carrying a fiber-guard on his hand for protection during T20I matches.

