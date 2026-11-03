WATCH: UK PM Andy Burnham Slips & Falls While Playing Cricket In Antigua; Laughs Off Awkward Tumble | X

A hilarious video has gone viral on social media involving United Kingdom Prime Minister. The video captures British Prime Minister Andy Burnham playing cricket during his visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The UK PM falls in the middle of the pitch while sneaking a single during a cricket match at the venue. The British Prime Minister Andy Burnham had an awkward moment as he played cricket after a long time during his visit to Antigua and Barbuda.

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Viral Video

The incident occurred when Burnham was taking part in an exhibition match with local youngsters at Bullets Cricket Ground in Powells on Monday, November 2 when things took a funny turn. While trying to complete a quick single, he realised he wouldn't make it back in time, attempted to turn around and ended up slipping on the pitch.

The PM fell and slid across the turf, leaving onlookers and cameramen reacting to the moment. But Burnham quickly got back on his feet and laughed it off.

Jokes Off The Fall

He even joked that his "running between the wickets needs to improve", adding, "It's been a while since I played, you can tell, right".

Burnham later returned to batting, played a few lofted shots and completed his runs more cautiously. He also edged the ball while trying to cut the delivery outside the off stump.

However, the ball hit the edge of his bat and went the wicket-keeper tried catching the ball, but it did not land in his hands and the PM got saved from getting out.

The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are praising the Prime Minister for his positive reaction on the awkward fall.