10 Downing Street Lights Up For Diwali: A Look Inside UK PM Andy Burnham’s Festive Celebrations | X

Diwali is one of the biggest celebrations in India, which is celebrated through lights, lamps, flowers and firecrackers, some of the essential things to celebrate the festival. The festival, which is around the corner, is already being celebrated, and now it is officially recognised as an official holiday in some other countries. Recently, Diwali celebrations brought a festive atmosphere to 10 Downing Street in London, where Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife, Marie-France van Heel, hosted a reception for members of the British-Indian and wider Indian diaspora.

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10 Downing Street lights up for Diwali celebrations

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham celebrated Diwali with the Indian community at 10 Downing Street in London. He also lit diyas to mark the festival of lights on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The couple also watched a rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa performed by young devotees and joined in clapping along with the celebrations. He expressed a commitment to building the strongest possible connection with India and hoped the festival would bring light and hope in the spirit of Diwali.

During the celebration, the official residence was decorated with traditional lights, diyas and flowers for the occasion. The festival of lights was marked with the lighting of diyas (earthen lamps) and festive decorations.

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PM Andy Burnham delivers first Deepawali address

PM Burnham delivered his first Deepawali address at the official residence during the reception. The PM praised the wide-ranging contributions of British Indian communities to British public life, culture, business, politics and more.

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Diwali 2026

Diwali, or Deepavali, is India’s most awaited festival! It is a time when homes shimmer with diyas, streets glow with lights, and hearts brim with joy. It marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, bringing together families and communities in gratitude and festivity. Each day of Diwali carries its own spiritual significance, beginning with Dhanteras and culminating with Bhai Dooj. This year, the festival will be celebrated on November 8.