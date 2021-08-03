Watch: Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu returns to India, thanks everyone for support and encouragement

After clinching two medals in women's badminton at Tokyo Olympics, World Championship and India's top shuttler PV Sindhu returned to India on Tuesday from Tokyo. The ace player and her coach received a warm welcome at the Delhi aiport.

PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-Sang were welcomed by the general secretary of Badminton Association of India, Ajay Singhania, in Delhi.

While talking to the media at Delhi Airport, an elated PV Sindhu said, "I am very happy and excited. I am thankful to everyone including the Badminton Association for supporting and encouraging me. This is a happy moment."

The 26-year old made India proud after she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match and brought home bronze medal on Sunday in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu secured the medal after beating He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the third-place playoff. Sindhu became the first Indian woman and the second Indian to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

She also became only the fourth female shuttler in all of Olympic history to win medals in back-to-back Games. She was on her aggressive mode throughout the match and remained in her zone as she beat Bingjiao in 53 minutes. Notably her coach Park Tae Sang has played an influential role in getting the Rio Olympics silver medalist ready for the Tokyo 2020 campaign.