Watch: This video of Mary Kom will make you want to sweat at home during lockdown due to coronavirus

"We can progress and do our fitness at home. Skipping rope challenge," read the caption of her post.

Mary Kom also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in the caption.

Earlier, the six-time world champion said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took a 'really good decision' to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a really good decision because of the spread of coronavirus, they have postponed the Olympic for 2021. I think it's good for each and every one. Apart from the games, health is very important and everyone should be aware of it (coronavirus)," Kom told ANI.

"They have to understand that this virus is not a small thing, there is a threat to life. This virus can infect anyone and that is why organisers have decided to delay it (Olympics) for the sake of one and all," she added.

"Our training will not be affected, we will continue as we always do it. All events from small to international have been cancelled. Postponing Olympics is a good decision. Also, I want to request citizens of our country to take necessary precautions and be safe and stay home."

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was confirmed by the IOC, on Tuesday, after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the games in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.