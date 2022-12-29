WATCH: The moment when Kane Williamson set a new record with his 5th Test double hundred

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson added yet another feather to his Test cap on Thursday after scoring a double hundred in the ongoing series-opener against Pakistan in Karachi.

Williamson remained unbeaten on 200 as New Zealand declared their first innings on 612 for 9 with a lead of 174 runs over the hosts.

The double hundred was Williamson's fifth in Test cricket, one more than previous record-holder Brendon McCullum. Former captains Ross Taylor (3) and Stephen Fleming (3) are third and fourth in the list.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Brendon McCullum is the only New Zealand batter to score a triple hundred which came against India in a drawn Test match at Wellington in 2014.

Williamson's 395-ball knock was laced with 21 boundaries and a solitary six. This was Williamson's first double hundred since he relinquished his captaincy and Tim Southee took charge of the Test team.

It is also his first double ton outside New Zealand. Southee declared and tea was taken on Day 4, immediately after Williamson got to his landmark.

"A fifth Test double-hundred for Kane Williamson & his first overseas! The Karachi crowd & his teammates rise to applaud his 395 ball knock," the Blackcaps posted on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incidentally, Williamson's fourth double hundred to match McCullum's tally also came against Pakistan, the time he played against them. He smashed 238 runs in the Christchurch Test against Pakistan in January 2021.