 WATCH: Sunil Chhetri Nets Penalty As India Beat Bangladesh To Stay Alive In Asian Games 2023
WATCH: Sunil Chhetri Nets Penalty As India Beat Bangladesh To Stay Alive In Asian Games 2023

WATCH: Sunil Chhetri Nets Penalty As India Beat Bangladesh To Stay Alive In Asian Games 2023

Sunil Chhetri converted a penalty in the 84th minute to score his 93rd international goal for India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
India captain Sunil Chhetri led from the front once again as the Blue Tigers beat Bangladesh 1-0 in their second Group match at the Asian Games 2023 to register their first win of the men's football event in China.

Chhetri converted a penalty in the 85th minute to score his 93rd international goal for India.

India were awarded the penalty after a foul Bangladesh captain Rahmat following a long ball to Bryce Miranda at the edge of the box.

The Bangladesh goalkeeper dived the right way but could not do anything against Chhetri's fabulous knock from the spot as the ball went past him.

"We could have done a few things better but it was important for India to get 3 points. Whether boys had enough time to practice or not does not matter. The win is important.

"Three games in 5 days was very tough. Now time for ice baths and good food," Chhetri said after the win.

This wasn't the most convincing win for the Indian team but the result will be a massive morale-booster for Chhetri and Igor Stimac's side. A much-needed, well-deserved win considering all that went down over the last week.

India will next face Myanmar in their final group match on Sunday (September 24).

India vs Bangladesh gameplay

India had a great chance of scoring from a free kick after Gurkirat Singh was fouled near the Bangladesh box.

Samuel Kynshi took the free-kick after getting some advice from Chhetri, but his shot to the top-left corner was brilliantly saved by the Bangladesh custodian, who dived to palm the ball away.

After a goalless first half, India had another chance to score but Rahul KP could not make use of the cross inside the box as he headed it the other way.

There were three changes for India as Gurmeet Singh, who received a yellow card in last game, was replaced by Dheeraj Singh. The two other changes were Rohit Danu for Rahim Ali and Chingelsena Singh for Sumit Rathi. (With PTI inputs)

