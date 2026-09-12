WATCH: Standing Ovation For Razaullah As Entire Edgbaston Crowd, Pakistan Team Salute His Stunning Debut

Standing Ovation For Razaullah As Entire Edgbaston Crowd, Pakistan Team Salute His Stunning Debut | X

Young Pakistan player Razaullah received a special standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion after a stunning performance on his Test debut against England at Edgbaston on Friday. The young Pakistan all-rounder earned applause from the entire crowd, his Pakistan teammates, coaches and support staff. The video of the massive tribute is being widely shared on social media and the youngster is getting praised for his heroic rescue of the Pakistan Cricket team.

Razaullah had already impressed with the ball, but it was his fearless batting that made his debut unforgettable. Coming in at No. 9, he took the attack to England and smashed sixes all around the ground.

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His innings brought the Edgbaston crowd to its feet. Even after he was dismissed, the applause continued as Razaullah made his way off the field. Pakistan players and members of the support staff also stood up to recognise his brilliant effort.

It was a memorable moment for the youngster who showed tremendous confidence against a strong England bowling attack. His performance helped Pakistan fight back in the Test and gave the debutant a moment he is unlikely to forget.

As soon as Jordan Cox got him stumped off Lawrence's delivery, the commentator also praised Razaullah's batting efforts. The commentator said, "He's got to walk off, but all of Edgbaston will stand to him. Pakistan fans have asked their team to play with pride, passion, a bit of pace, and a bit of flair. And in three days, Razaullah has provided all of that."

He further said, "Everyone in this ground, and I'm sure everyone at home, has enjoyed that innings of 81 from 63, nine sixes. From ball one, he set the tone." The words of praise from the commentators in itself is an accreditation of how much the youngster has succeeded to impress the cricket fans around the world.