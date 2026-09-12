WATCH: Pakistan Pacer Razaullah Lights Up Test Debut With 9 Sixes, Equals Ben Stokes' Record For Most Sixes In An Innings

Pakistan Pacer Razaullah Lights Up Test Debut With 9 Sixes, Equals Ben Stokes' Record For Most Sixes In An Innings | X

Pakistan debutant Razaullah Mashwani put up a stunning batting display against England in the third Test at Edgbaston on Friday. The 21-year-old smashed 81 runs and hit nine sixes, equalling Ben Stokes' record for the most sixes in a single Test innings in England.

Razaullah came to the crease with Pakistan in trouble but showed no fear against England bowlers. He attacked from the start and hit three sixes in one over from Gus Atkinson before taking on Jofra Archer later in his innings.

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His aggressive knock came in a crucial 121-run partnership with Mohammad Abbas for the ninth wicket. Razaullah's innings helped Pakistan recover strongly and reach 449, giving England a target of 130 runs.

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The performance made Razaullah's debut even more special. He had already impressed with the ball earlier in the match, taking four wickets, including the important dismissal of Joe Root. He will now definitely leave his first Test with a memorable record alongside his name.