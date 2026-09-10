'Coach Went To His Village To Find Him': 'Incommunicado' Pacer Razaullah Didn't Have Passport While Getting Selected For Pak Vs Eng 3rd Test

Pakistan Pacer Razaullah Reportedly Had No Passport After Surprise England Selection | MSohailAfzal10/X

Pakistan’s latest Test debutant Razaullah reportedly did not even have a passport when he was initially selected for the ongoing England series, forcing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to undertake an unusual search operation to locate the young fast bowler. The 21-year-old was eventually brought into the squad for the third Test at Edgbaston after a frantic effort to complete the required travel formalities.

Razaullah was among the surprise additions to Pakistan’s playing XI after the team made several changes following heavy defeats in the first two Tests. According to reports, the PCB struggled to contact the youngster after selecting him, with officials having to track him down in the mountains before arranging the necessary documents for his trip to England.

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A dream start for Razaullah

Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding his selection, Razaullah made an immediate impact on his Test debut. The right-arm pacer showcased impressive pace and an unorthodox bowling action, dismissing England batter Joe Root and later claiming another wicket. His performance provided one of the few positives for Pakistan on a difficult opening day at Edgbaston.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 in their first innings, continuing their batting struggles in the series. England ended the opening day at 156/4, taking a 23-run lead, with Emilio Gay scoring 60 and Harry Brook unbeaten on 52. Razaullah, however, emerged as a bright spot for the visitors with his pace and ability to trouble England’s batters.

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The youngster’s unexpected journey to international cricket comes amid a period of major turmoil for Pakistan. The PCB made sweeping changes during the England tour, including sending seven players home and replacing the coaching staff ahead of the third Test. With Pakistan already 2-0 down in the three-match series, Razaullah’s emergence has offered the team a rare reason for optimism.