WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Shows Where All Indian Moms Hide Money In The Household

Shikhar Dhawan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan posted a hilarious video of where do mothers generally keep their money hidden. The left-handed batter took to his official Instagram handle and captioned it as 'Indian Moms detective mode on. With Dhawan being out of favour in the Indian team, he is likely to captain the Men in Blue in the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, in a video posted on his official Instagram handle, Dhawan showed that mothers usually hide plenty of money inside rice jars, under the bed, and in the loft spaces. While fans praised the 36-year-old for creating an entertaining content, they also wished for the southpaw to play in the upcoming World Cup.

An overview of Shikhar Dhawan's international career:

Dhawan, who made his international debut in 2010, became the mainstay of India's ODI side due to his prolific opening partnership of Rohit Sharma. The pair, along with Virat Kohli, were India's significant run-getters during the last decade. With 5148 runs in 115 ODI innings, Dhawan and Rohit are fourth in all-time run-getters as openers.

Due to Shubman Gill's rise and Dhawan's diminishing contributions, the selectors decided to move on from the latter earlier this year. Nevertheless, Dhawan has a terrific record in ICC tournaments. Before the 2019 World Cup in India, his numbers in ICC events across World Cup and Champions Trophy were 1113 runs at an average of 65.47 and strike-rate of 97.71, with five centuries and four half-centuries.

Overall, in ODIs, the veteran has mustered 6793 runs in 167 matches at 44.11. He also wore the national team's jersey in 34 Tests and 68 T20Is, accumulating 2315 and 1759 runs, respectively.